First Gameplay Trailer For WWE 2K18 Released (Video), New Season Of WWE Story Time Debuting After RAW

First Gameplay Trailer For WWE 2K18 Released

IGN has released the following video on-line featuring the first gameplay trailer for WWE 2K18:

New Season Of WWE Story Time Debuting After RAW

Tonight after RAW the WWE Network will debut the second season of WWE Story Time

Some of the names that have been teased for this season include Chris Jericho, Corey Graves, Kofi Kingston and Jonathan Coachman. They will providing some bizarre international encounters stories that will be animated.