Jim Cornette Gone From Global Force Wrestling

After only a few weeks on television, Jim Cornette is gone from Global Force Wrestling. According to F4WOnline, a major reason why Cornette is no longer going to be a part of GFW is due to the announcement of where they will be having their annual Bound for Glory pay-per-view. Particularly, his inability to cross the border due to a sketchy assault record from his years as a manager that was ran in 2010. Since then, he has been unable to go to Toronto for wrestling work. As a result, he will not be at the next set of tapings, and is subsequently done with the promotion. Cornette is expected to go more into this on his upcoming podcast. When Cornette made his Impact Wrestling return in mid-August, he became the new authority figure, stating that he was working for Anthem. He on-screen fired the acting authority figure, Bruce Prichard, and soon got into storyline heat with LAX. Since then, he has been involved with the GFW vs. ATT Bobby Lashley angle. The absence of Jeff Jarrett, which is the reason why Cornette decided to come back to Impact in the first place, has left him unaware of some backstage discussions. Moreover it has been reported that the only person he has been talking to has been Bob Ryder. When I spoke to Magnus about his departure on the Pancakes & Powerslams Show, he also shared that he was left out of discussions, mainly with Jeff Jarrett when he was head of creative. We reported here on WZ that Low-Ki had a similar issue with being left out of discussions as well. In addition, with Jarrett out, the emphasis was going to be less on authority figures, and more on in-ring action with Sonjay Dutt and Scott D’Amore running creative.