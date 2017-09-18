WrestleZone is proud to present the latest episode of our signature daily pro wrestling news podcast, WZ Daily!

The WZ Daily is released Monday-Friday around Noon EST via WrestleZone Radio on iTunes or WZ’s channel on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com!

Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes

Today’s episode of WZ Daily is hosted by Nick Hausman and features 101WKQX Chicago’s Kevin Kellam as his co-host.

The pro wrestling news topics from the last twenty-four hours that Nick & Kevin discuss include:

The passing of Bobby “The Brain” Heenan

WWE bringing back Starrcade

Chris Jericho’s cruise

AJ Styles‘ new The Club mask

Goldberg getting a WWE 24 special

Progress Wrestling announcing a show at Wembley Arena

Today’s episode also features the latest #WZDaily Social Media segment including some fan feedback on their favorite Bobby Heenan memories.

Related: WZ Partners w/ MLW One-Shot To Present Special Co-Hosts On WZ Daily; Full WZ-IRW September Schedule



