Brandi Rhodes Blasts WWE for Bringing Back Starrcade

As noted, there were discussions that WWE would be bringing back WCW-named events in the very near future. Today, WWE confirmed this story by announcing the return of Starrcade, scheduled for Saturday, 11/25. This will be SmackDown Live-exclusive, and a WWE Network Special Event similar to the first Roadblock in March of 2016. The event is going to feature a steel cage main event for both the WWE Championship and SmackDown Live Women’s Championship. Daugher-in-law of the late Dusty Rhodes and former WWE talent, Brandi Rhodes, did not take this news very fondly. Instead, she stated that WWE should have brought back the PPV when Dusty was alive. “Starrcade was created and delivered by Dusty Rhodes. WWE didn’t want to do it while he was here. Now they want to do it and not give credit?” Starrcade was created and delivered by Dusty Rhodes. WWE didn't want to do it while he was here. Now they want to do it and not give credit? pic.twitter.com/5ZLsoptjHE — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) September 18, 2017