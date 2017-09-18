John Cena’s Dad Rips Jinder Mahal As WWE Champion

John Cena Sr. made an appearance on BostonWrestling.com YouTube channel and talked about Jinder Mahal as WWE Champion and his dislike of it. He noted how the only reason he’s champ is because of the Indian market but he’s not good enough to hold the title. He shuts down any comparisons to a JBL like run from Mahal meaning his quick rise to the top of the card. “What better way to get it than to have the champion into the country you’re going? And he’s gonna hold that when he comes out of India, he’s gonna hold that for a while for whatever reason. To upset the fans, maybe? Perhaps. But he certainly is not the same caliber of JBL. He doesn’t have the arrogance, the ability, nor the characterization, nor the wrestling ability.” There are several more moments of quote worthy statements made about Jinder’s run. You can watch the full conversation in the video below: