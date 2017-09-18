Paige Cleared To Return, Chris Jericho On How He Stays In Shape (Video), Last Man Standing Match Scheduled For Upcoming Live Event

Paige Cleared To Return

According to PWInsider, Paige has been cleared to return to in-ring action following her neck injury. Paige tweeted being at the WWE Performance Center, stating, “Good day today.”

Chris Jericho On How He Stays In Shape

Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by Business Insider to promote his “No is a Four Letter Word” book. Jericho talked about how he dived off a cage at 45, how he rarely goes to the gym anymore but rides his bike instead, and more. You can view the video below.

How 46-year-old WWE superstar @IAmJericho stays in amazing shape pic.twitter.com/BlQXOVgrvD — Business Insider (@businessinsider) September 18, 2017

Last Man Standing Match Scheduled For Upcoming Live Event

Another gimmick match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman has been scheduled for the upcoming WWE Live event in St. Louis, MO on Friday, October 20. Reigns and Strowman have been headlining numerous live events with this stipulation as of late.