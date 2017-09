The following press release has been sent to WrestleZone:

LIFE, LOVE & LADY WRESTLING – LIVE!

Signature Move Indie Film + Women’s Indie Wrestling Card Comes to Chicago!

Chicago, IL, USA September 18, 2017 – On Saturday, September 30, 2017, a joint event celebrating women’s wrestling will be taking place at two special venues in Chicago. The producers of the film Signature Move, in connection with Gnarly Pop Productions, Inc., and the producers of SHIMMER and RISE, will host a matinee screening of the film, followed by an exclusive women’s pro wrestling show, featuring some of the biggest names in independent wrestling, at the same location where the film’s exciting wrestling scenes were filmed.

This unique event begins at The Music Box Theatre (3733 N. Southport Ave, Chicago, IL) with a matinee screening of Signature Move at 2:00pm US CT, followed by an exciting live women’s wrestling show at Fort Knox Studio’s “The Hangar” (4255 N. Knox Ave, Chicago, IL). Doors open at 5:00pm, and show time is 6:00pm to 8:30pm.

Top talent from around the country will be performing at the show, including WWE Mae Young Classic® competitors “The Latina Sensation” Mercedes Martinez (SHIMMER Champion) and second-generation star Rachael Ellering. The show will also feature Thunderkitty and Randi West (who appear in the film), and special guest ring announcer Sarah Shockey (from the Marty & Sarah Love Wrestling podcast).

Mercedes Martinez (SHIMMER Champion) vs Jessicka Havok

Rachael Ellering vs Chelsea Green vs

Hudson Envy vs Samantha Heights

Delilah Doom vs Dust

Kiera Hogan vs “Fallen Flower” Kikyo

Laynie Luck & Dominique Fabiano vs Amanda Carolina Rodriguez & La Rosa Negra

Randi West vs Aja “Super” Perera

Thunderkitty will be in action, and more! (card subject to change)

Tickets are on sale now exclusively at https://life-love-and-lady-wrestling-live.eventbrite.com. Tickets must be purchased in advance (no event ticket sales at The Music Box or at The Hangar door). $30.00 (general admission seating to movie + wrestling show) or $50.00 (front row seating at wrestling show + general admission movie seating). One ticket includes both shows (guests are free to attend one or both). Movie only tickets can be purchased through The Music Box Theatre.

Signature Move is the debut feature from Newcity’s Chicago Film Project and Full Spectrum Features, set in Chicago with a Chicago-based cast and crew. Directed by Jennifer Reeder, this lighthearted film tells the story of two Chicago women, Zaynab (Fawzia Mirza) and Alma (Sari Sanchez), from different cultural backgrounds, who bond over lucha-style wrestling and fall in love. “One of ‘The 50 Most Anticipated American Films of 2017’” – Filmmaker Magazine

Chicago Film Production is the film and television production arm of Newcity, “The Publication of Record for Chicago Culture” for more than 33 years. Full Spectrum Features NFP (fullspectrumfeatures.com) is a Chicago-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to increasing diversity in the media arts. Gnarly Pop Productions, Inc. (gnarlypop.com) is a Chicago-based entertainment and event services company.