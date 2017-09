As reported, both Cody and Brandi Rhodes commented on WWE returning the legendary WCW Starrcade event. While Brandi showed her disapproval of the return due to WWE not bringing it back while Dusty was still alive, Cody tweeted WWE agent Michael P.S. Hayes directly, requesting that Goldust is on the card.

Dear @MichaelPSHayes1 If you're afraid an event won't sell cuz' the holiday and want one of my Dad's events…at least book Goldy.. -Cody — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) September 18, 2017

Interestingly, Hayes responded to Cody, “offering” him a one-night return to team with Goldust and compete on the show.