Eric Bischoff Addresses Allegations He Didn’t Take Action Against Racially Inappropriate Joke In WCW Office

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff's podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released, for free, this past Wednesday! You can find a portion of Eric's comments from the "This Week In Bischoff History" segment where he looked at his WCW firing transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes On his response to the following excerpt from the September 20, 1998 edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter regarding his WCW firing: In recent weeks Bischoff had been under fire not only from talent, but from his office staff for refusal to fire one of his personal secretaries who wrote a racial joke that accidentally was seen by the numerous African Americans who work in the office, this after the company has spent money to ease racial relations and the African-Americans saw the result as when push came to shove, the easing racial relations was a work. EB: My response is I would like to see that. I would like to see what that joke was. I would like to know who that employee of mine was. I would like to confront that head on with Dave Meltzer or anybody else. I would like some facts in the equation because I have no recollection of that. If I am wrong I will kiss Dave Meltzer's ass in the middle of Las Vegas. However, I have no recollection of that whatsoever. If I am wrong I will live up to it. I think it's bullshit. I think it's another example of the kind of things that, at least for me, made me so anti-dirt sheet and anti-Dave Meltzer. If I am wrong I'll eat it and I'll accept responsibility and I'll take it but I want to see it. I want to hear it and I want to know who it was. I want to see what the quote was. I want some facts. I want not "fake news" or "dirt sheet news" or "Dave Meltzer news." I want some facts and then I'll deal with it.

