Eric Bischoff Addresses Allegations He Didn’t Take Action Against Racially Inappropriate Joke In WCW Office

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released, for free, this past Wednesday!
You can find a portion of Eric’s comments from the “This Week In Bischoff History” segment where he looked at his WCW firing transcribed below.
Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes
On his response to the following excerpt from the September 20, 1998 edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter regarding his WCW firing:
A brand new episode of Bischoff on Wrestling will be released this Wednesday morning featuring Eric’s thoughts on Bobby Heenan’s passing, the return of Starrcade and many more pro wrestling news topics from this past week. He will also take a look at the September 14, 1998 episode of WCW Monday Nitro as part of the “This Week In Bischoff History” segment.
Eric Bischoff Offers Ed Nordholm Advice On Who He Should Hire & Put In Charge Of GFW’s Creative Team
On this week’s Bischoff on Wrestling Eric and Nick start off by discussing some of the past week’s top pro wrestling news stories. Including:
This episode’s “This Week In Bischoff History” features Eric taking a look back at his September 10, 1999 WCW “firing” and many of the rumors surrounding it.
Nick wraps up the show by asking Eric a variety of questions from the #BischoffOnWrestling mailbag. Some of the topics discussed include:
Here is the full audio from the GFW Media Call that is referenced in this episode:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?