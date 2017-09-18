1 Contender’s Match Reportedly Scheduled For WWE RAW Tonight To Set Up No Mercy Title Match *Spoiler*

PWInsider.com is reporting The Miz will learn who his challenger will be after tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, which is reportedly scheduled to feature a Six Pack Challenge match.

The winner of the match will opponent will win a shot at the Intercontinental Championship at WWE No Mercy. As of this writing, no participants have been announced for the match.