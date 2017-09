The following details were announced for this week’s IMPACT Wrestling teleconference call featuring Konnan and LAX’s Santana & Ortiz as this week’s guests. The call will take place this Wednesday at 2 p.m. EST; be sure to check back with Wrestlezone for highlights and audio from the call:

One of the most outspoken, opinionated wrestlers ever, Konnan is set to go one-on-one with the media. The leader of LAX will participate in the weekly IMPACT Wrestling Media Teleconference at 2pm ET on Wednesday, September 20.

He will be joined on the call by the World Tag Team Champions, Santana & Ortiz.

Konnan, celebrating his 30th year in wrestling, has been a main-event wrestler for decades. He’s been a wrestling manager, color commentator, booker, creative consultant and, of course, an in-ring mega-star. In fact, he’s been a champion 15 times in various promotions, including twice as the Impact Tag Team Champions.

Konnan shot to stardom in America during his time in World Championship Wrestling (WCW), as part of the New World Order (nWo) stable.

Konnan has been parting his incredible wealth of wrestling knowledge onto Santana and Ortiz, one of the most feared tag-teams on the Impact Wrestling roster. The next pay-per-view is Bound For Glory on Sunday, Nov. 5, originating from the Aberdeen Pavilion in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

