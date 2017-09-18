Court Bauer Talks Donald Trump’s Time In WWE, If Wrestling Prepped Him For Politics, Scrapped Storyline w/ Vince McMahon’s ‘Lost’ Brother

The World According To Wrestling podcast is back with a third episode this week and explores Donald Trump’s involvement in wrestling. It asks whether the US President used wrestling a dress rehearsal for his political run, looks at how his character was written and what impact he left on wrestling.
The guests in this episode include former WWE writer Court Bauer, Sam Adonis (who wears Donald Trump on his attire in Mexico), wrestler and columnist Heather Bandenburg and Dave Meltzer.
The episode is available to download from today on iTunes and all other podcast platforms. Here are some highlights from this week’s show:
Court Bauer, a former WWE writer, on Trump’s time in WWE:
On a “Roderick McMahon” storyline being scrapped after the Benoit tragedy:
Sam Adonis on why he added Trump to his attire:
