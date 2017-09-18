WWE Live Event Results From Shenzen, China (9/17): WWE PC Recruit In Action, John Cena vs Rusev, Jinder vs Orton Last Man Standing Match

Source: F4WOnline.com / reader Tamby Chan

SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The New Day defeated Dolph Ziggler & Baron Corbin to retain

New Day were really over, getting lots of “New Day Rocks” chants. They dominated early with comedy spots, then Big E got the pin on Ziggler after they hit the Midnight Hour.

Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan

Harper got a solid reaction and a few chants. He went for a superplex but lost his footing on the ropes and they both collapsed. They went to the finish right after that, which was Harper winning with the discus lariat.

– A Tian Bing video package was shown. He cut a promo in Mandarin and introduced Boa, a Chinese wrestler who is signed with WWE and trains at the Performance Center.

Boa defeated Aiden English

English sang and got lots of heat before losing to a roll-up.

John Cena defeated Rusev

Cena got lots of chants throughout and won with the Attitude Adjustment. He didn’t do a promo in Mandarin.

Naomi, Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch (w/ Asuka) defeated Natalya, Tamina, Lana & Carmella (w/ James Ellsworth)

Charlotte said hello in Mandarin and cut a promo introducing Asuka. Everyone did their spots and Asuka chased off Ellsworth after he interfered. For the finish, Charlotte submitted Lana with the Figure Eight.

United States Championship

AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura to retain his title

Everyone got huge reactions, with the crowd singing Nakamura’s theme and then Zayn’s theme. The match went about 12 minutes. The fans popped for Nakamura/Zayn and Nakamura/Styles staredowns. Styles retained after hitting the Phenomenal Forearm on Owens and pinning him.

Last Man Standing Match

WWE Championship

Jinder Mahal (w/ The Singh Brothers) defeated Randy Orton to retain

The Singh Brothers introduced Mahal, then he cut his regular promo before the match. Orton got a lot of RKO chants. There were spots with the stairs, a cane, and chairs. Orton put Mahal through a table, but the Singhs low blowed Orton and helped Mahal up so that he would win. Orton dished out RKOs after to send the crowd home happy.