Participants Confirmed For Six Pack Challenge On WWE RAW, Behind The Scenes At The Mae Young Classic, WWE Stars Up Close w/ Animals (Videos)

WWE RAW
As noted earlier, a six pack challenge was reported to take place on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, with the winner getting a title shot against The Miz at WWE No Mercy.
Kurt Angle confirmed the match at the top of tonight’s show, and the following names were confirmed for the match:
Mae Young Classic
The following video features a behind the scenes look at Kairi Sane and Shayna Baszler before last week’s Mae Young Classic finals:
WWE Australia
The following video features highlights from WWE’s visit to the Australia Zoo during their recent live event tour in the country.
Titus Worldwide, Emma, Goldust, Mickie James, Jason Jordan and Enzo Amore visited the Steve Irwin’s family and a variety of animals while at the zoo:
bo dallasCurtis Axeleliasjason jordanJeff HardyKairi SaneKurt Anglemae young classicMatt HardyShayna BaszlerThe MizWWEWWE RawHave a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?