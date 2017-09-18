Participants Confirmed For Six Pack Challenge On WWE RAW, Behind The Scenes At The Mae Young Classic, WWE Stars Up Close w/ Animals (Videos)

Bill Pritchard
(Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)

WWE RAW

As noted earlier, a six pack challenge was reported to take place on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, with the winner getting a title shot against The Miz at WWE No Mercy.

Kurt Angle confirmed the match at the top of tonight’s show, and the following names were confirmed for the match:

  • Matt Hardy
  • Jeff Hardy
  • Elias
  • Bo Dallas
  • Curtis Axel
  • Jason Jordan

Mae Young Classic

The following video features a behind the scenes look at Kairi Sane and Shayna Baszler before last week’s Mae Young Classic finals:

WWE Australia

The following video features highlights from WWE’s visit to the Australia Zoo during their recent live event tour in the country.

Titus Worldwide, Emma, Goldust, Mickie James, Jason Jordan and Enzo Amore visited the Steve Irwin’s family and a variety of animals while at the zoo:

bo dallasCurtis Axeleliasjason jordanJeff HardyKairi SaneKurt Anglemae young classicMatt HardyShayna BaszlerThe MizWWEWWE Raw
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"