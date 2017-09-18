Bayley Returns From Injury On Tonight’s WWE RAW (Video)

Bayley returned on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW and helped Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks fend off an attack by Nia Jax before making a statement by taking the RAW Women’s Champion down.

Jax beat Bliss tonight and ended up getting into a post match scuffle with Banks, who ran down to the ring during the match. Bayley then made her way out and brought the fight to Jax, and Bliss and Banks helped her take Jax out of the equation. Bliss appeared to want to make a truce, but Bayley saw through it and planted her with a Bayley-to-Belly suplex and celebrated her return with Banks.

Bayley had been sidelined with a shoulder separation since late July, an injury that took her out of the women’s title match at Summerslam.