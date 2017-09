WWE.com posted the following breaking news announcement, revealing Bayley is now part of the RAW Women’s Championship match at WWE No Mercy, making the title match a Fatal 5 Way match.

Bayley returned on RAW tonight after the Nia Jax versus Alexa Bliss match after being sidelined since July:

Alexa Bliss will look to retain her Raw Women’s Championship against incredible odds when “The Goddess” battles Sasha Banks, Bayley, Nia Jax and Emma in a Fatal 5-Way Match at No Mercy.

A four-time Women’s Champion, Sasha is poised to reclaim her title after losing it to Alexa on the Aug. 28 edition of Monday Night Raw. The Boss has proven herself a ground-breaking Superstar time and time again, going to battle in everything from WWE Iron Man Matches to the first-ever Women’s Hell in a Cell Match. She is an extremely dangerous competitor with no love lost for the current titleholder, and it’s safe to say she will be out to prove ignorance is Bliss at WWE No Mercy.

While the dominant Nia Jax has been a consistent threat to the Raw Women’s Title, her friendship with Alexa has often clouded the issue. That all changed just moments after Little Miss Bliss regained the championship gold from Sasha. Though Nia appeared to be coming to the ring to congratulate the new champ, the celebration quickly took a destructive turn when the Samoan Superstar suddenly dropped her best friend to the canvas without warning. The message was loud and clear: Nia Jax is coming for the Raw Women’s Championship at all costs.

While the WWE No Mercy showdown was originally intended to be a one-one-one clash between Alexa and Sasha, Emma and Nia overcame The Boss and the titleholder in a tag team bout to make it a Fatal 4-Way Match. Emma claims to be instrumental in bringing about the Women’s Revolution, and she will surely be hungry to solidify her place at the top of the mountain Sunday night.

But wait, there’s more. Less than a week before WWE No Mercy, Bayley returned in her hometown of San Jose, Calif., making the bout a Fatal 5-Way Match.

While a Fatal 5-Way certainly stacks the odds against the reigning titleholder, as she doesn’t have to be pinned or submit to lose her championship, don’t count out Alexa just yet. “The Goddess” stands as a two-time Raw Women’s Champion, a two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion and the first (and still only) Superstar to ever hold both of those titles. Whether you like her or hate here, the ruthless competitor has accumulated so much success in such a brief time because she is just that good.

Who will walk out of WWE No Mercy with the Raw Woman’s Title? Find out this Sunday at 8 ET/5 PT, streaming live on award-winning WWE Network.