WWE Honors Bobby Heenan On RAW, Sneak Peek At WWE Story Time Season 2, AJ Styles Unveils New Mask (Videos)

Bobby Heenan
WWE posted the following graphic on-air at the top of tonight’s WWE RAW broadcast; WWE is also airing classic moments and memories from wrestling legends on social media throughout the show:
WWE Story Time
The following is a preview of tonight’s season two premiere of WWE Story Time. This clip features Jonathan Coachman retelling a funny story about how getting Vince McMahon a Red Bull did not go so well:
AJ Styles
The following video features highlights from AJ Styles’ debut of a new mask at a recent WWE live event in Osaka, Japan:
