WWE Honors Bobby Heenan On RAW, Sneak Peek At WWE Story Time Season 2, AJ Styles Unveils New Mask (Videos)

Bobby Heenan

WWE posted the following graphic on-air at the top of tonight’s WWE RAW broadcast; WWE is also airing classic moments and memories from wrestling legends on social media throughout the show:

Tonight’s #RAW is in loving memory of the one and only Bobby “The Brain” Heenan. pic.twitter.com/lJtQev7LbN — WWE (@WWE) September 19, 2017

WWE Story Time

The following is a preview of tonight’s season two premiere of WWE Story Time. This clip features Jonathan Coachman retelling a funny story about how getting Vince McMahon a Red Bull did not go so well:

AJ Styles

The following video features highlights from AJ Styles’ debut of a new mask at a recent WWE live event in Osaka, Japan: