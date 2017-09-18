New #1 Contender For The IC Title Named On WWE RAW (Photos / Video), Updated Card For WWE No Mercy

Jason Jordan is the new number one contender to the Intercontinental Championship after he won a Six Pack Challenge on this week’s episode of WWE RAW.

Jordan defeated Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Elias, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel in tonight’s main event, but his victory celebration was short lived as The Miz attacked him and made a statement at the end of tonight’s show.

The following matches make up this weekend’s match card for the WWE No Mercy pay-per-view taking place this Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles:

WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar (c) vs Braun Strowman

Roman Reigns vs John Cena

WWE Intercontinental Championship

The Miz (c) vs Jason Jordan

RAW Women’s Championship (Fatal 5 Way)

Alexa Bliss (c) vs Sasha Banks vs Nia Jax vs Emma vs Bayley

Finn Balor vs Bray Wyatt

RAW Tag Team Championship

Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose (c) vs Cesaro and Sheamus

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Neville (c) vs Enzo Amore