WWE Pays Tribute To Jennifer Lopez For Hispanic Heritage Month, Chris Jericho On How He Got His Name, Finn Balor Tells Bray Wyatt A Story (Videos)

Finn Balor

The following video features Finn Balor appearing at the end of Bray Wyatt’s match against Dustin Rhodes (wrestling under his real name due to Wyatt taking his paint last week) on RAW, talking about who Wyatt should fear most. He said Wyatt fears The Demon and wants to see what the real Finn Balor can do, but asks if he should fear Balor more since he created The Demon:

Hispanic Heritage Month

WWE aired the following video, paying tribute to actor and singer Jennifer Lopez in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month:

Story Time

The following video features a clip from tonight’s new episode of Story Time, with Chris Jericho talking about how he got his name ‘Leon de Oro’ in Mexico: