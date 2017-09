TampaBay.com has run the obituary for Bobby Heenan and in it it notes that Heenan died from organ failures that were brought on by his battle with cancer.

Heenan’s daughter noted that “It was just his time.”

WrestleZone’s thoughts and prayers remain with the Heenan family as well as Bobby’s many friends during this sad time.

