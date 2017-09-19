Yesterday it was announced by WWE that they will be bringing back WCW’s classic PPV event Starrcade as a house show on November 25th at the Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina.

That same weekend WrestleCade will be holding it’s annual super event featuring, “100+ wrestling stars from yesterday, today and tomorrow,” just up the street in Winston Salem, NC.

Since WWE made their announcement WrestleCade has been retweeting several fans who are claiming WWE is trying to pull fans away from WrestleCade with their Starrcade event. Including this pretty straight forward tweet from one fan:

Little Doubt #WWE is bringing back #Starcade to try compete with #wrestlecade. as for me this is where i will be>> https://t.co/Su3SV75E8s pic.twitter.com/4IlBL8fpvu — PWGuru (@pwguru65) September 18, 2017

WrestleCade has also posted the following string of tweets reaching out to both Cody Rhodes and Matt Hardy about appearing at WrestleCade:

(1/2) We heard former #WrestleCade Champion @MATTHARDYBRAND will be in town during @WrestleCade Weekend. How about stopping by to say hi? — WrestleCade (@WrestleCade) September 18, 2017

(1/3) Dear @CodyRhodes It was an honor to have you as part of #WrestleCade Weekend last year…especially since it’s our tribute to your — WrestleCade (@WrestleCade) September 18, 2017

(2/3) Dad’s #Starrcade event. It took us 5 years to finally get a Rhodes to #WrestleCade & it would be a blessing to have you back as — WrestleCade (@WrestleCade) September 18, 2017

(3/3) our special guest again this year. Thank you for your consideration. – The #WrestleCade Team — WrestleCade (@WrestleCade) September 18, 2017

While there would appear to be some animosity between the two companies WrestleCade also mentioned the following: