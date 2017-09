Goldust Teases Tagging w/ His Brother Cody At Starrcade

Following Michael PS Hayes invitation to Cody Rhodes to tag with his brother at Starrcade Goldust tweeted out the following:

Need I say more!! pic.twitter.com/HuIjFwSXVE — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) September 18, 2017

