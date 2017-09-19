WWE Recaps Nikki Bella’s Dancing w/ The Stars Debut, Capitol Wrestling Ep 24: Sonny Kiss vs Paul Jordane

WWE.com has released the following regarding Nikki Bella’s debut last night as part of the 25th season of Dancing With The Stars:

Nikki Bella made her “Dancing with the Stars” debut Monday night on the Season 25 premiere of the ABC reality hit. Now you, the WWE Universe, must vote to keep the WWE Superstar in the competition!

On Monday’s premiere, Nikki did a fierce tango with professional partner Artem Chigvintsev, rocking a bright red outfit reminiscent of her in-ring gear of several years ago. Nikki and Artem received two 7s and a 6, scoring a 20 out of 30 – a very good mark for a “Dancing with the Stars” debut!

Judge Len Goodman advised The Bella Twin to stop looking down during her performance because looking up will make her seem more comfortable.

“Come out there and sizzle, my lovely,” Goodman told Nikki, “Well done.”

After backstage host Erin Andrews told Nikki she’s always had a “girl crush” on her, she asked The Bella Twin how hard it was to step out of her comfort zone.

“It’s definitely difficult. I’m used to body slamming girls for a living, so coming out here and being graceful and putting on a dress and heels is tough. But I have an amazing coach,” she said, giving props to Chigvintsev, whom she bodyslammed and pinned at the fiery close of their impactful dance.

Nikki’s Season 25 competition includes married entertainment personalities Nick and Vanessa Lachey, popstar Debbie Gibson and “Property Brothers” star Drew Scott.

Nikki is well on her way to obtaining the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy, but she needs your votes! Call to vote for Nikki toll-free at 1-800-868-3409. (Save this number, as it will be Nikki and Artem’s number to dial each week!) Note, only your first 13 votes count, and phonelines stay open for only 60 minutes after the finish of “Dancing with the Stars” in your local time zone. You can also vote online 13 times at dwtsvote.abc.go.com until the day after Nikki dances. Bella Army unite and let your voice be heard!

Next week, Nikki will dance again Monday night’s ballroom night at 8/7 C, and one of the 13 starting contestants will be eliminated at the close of that episode. Then, there will be another elimination next Tuesday night on Latin night.

Stay tuned to WWE.com for complete coverage of Nikki on “Dancing with the Stars.”