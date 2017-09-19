WWE Recaps Nikki Bella’s Dancing w/ The Stars Debut, Capitol Wrestling Ep 24: Sonny Kiss vs Paul Jordane

WWE Recaps Nikki Bella’s Dancing w/ The Stars Debut
WWE.com has released the following regarding Nikki Bella’s debut last night as part of the 25th season of Dancing With The Stars:
You can find the full article which also includes video of Nikki’s performance HERE
Related: Latest Odds On Nikki Bella Winning Dancing With The Stars
Capitol Wrestling Ep 24: Sonny Kiss vs Paul Jordane
Capitol Wrestling has released Episode 24 of it’s weekly episodic show on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?