Full Details On Chris Jericho’s Rock & Wrestling Rager at Sea! Cruise: Jim Ross, Rey Mysterio & More Appearing, ROH ‘Sea Of Honor’ Tourney (Video)

The following details were confirmed for Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea cruise, which will take place between October 27th-31st in 2018.
The cruise will launch from Miami and travel to Nassau, Bahamas, and it will feature appearances from wrestling legends, rock bands and more, including a “Sea Of Honor” tournament featuring some of Ring Of Honor’s top names!
The event is being hosted by Jim Ross, and the following names have been confirmed as appearing, with more to follow:
Special Guests:
Music:
Check out Chris Jericho himself announcing the cruise below… it’s the Cruise of Jericho – SAIL AWAY MAAAAN!
Chris Jerichodiamond dallas pagefozzyjim rossmick foleyravenrey mysterioricky steamboatRing of Honor