Full Details On Chris Jericho’s Rock & Wrestling Rager at Sea! Cruise: Jim Ross, Rey Mysterio & More Appearing, ROH ‘Sea Of Honor’ Tourney (Video)

The following details were confirmed for Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea cruise, which will take place between October 27th-31st in 2018.

The cruise will launch from Miami and travel to Nassau, Bahamas, and it will feature appearances from wrestling legends, rock bands and more, including a “Sea Of Honor” tournament featuring some of Ring Of Honor’s top names!

The event is being hosted by Jim Ross, and the following names have been confirmed as appearing, with more to follow:

Special Guests:

Diamond Dallas Page

Mick Foley

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat

Rey Mysterio

Raven

Busted Open Radio

Keepin’ It 100 w/ Konnan

Disco Inferno

Hurricane Helms

Killing The Town (w/ Lance Storm & Cyrus)

Beyond The Darkness Podcast

Music:

Fozzy

Kyng

Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons

The Dives

Jim Breuer and the Loud & Rowdy

Shoot To Thrill

Blizzard of Ozzy

Dave Spivak Project

Check out Chris Jericho himself announcing the cruise below… it’s the Cruise of Jericho – SAIL AWAY MAAAAN!