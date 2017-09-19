WZ Daily: Starrcade vs WrestleCade, WWE Teasing Paige’s Return, Bayley’s Back!, Jason Jordan-Miz Feud Heats Up & Jim Cornette Leaves GFW

WrestleZone is proud to present the latest episode of our signature daily pro wrestling news podcast, WZ Daily!

The WZ Daily is released Monday-Friday around Noon EST via WrestleZone Radio on iTunes or WZ’s channel on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com!

Today’s episode of WZ Daily is hosted by Nick Hausman and features MLW One-Shot/Former Smackdown Commentator Rich Brennan (aka Rich Bocchini) as his co-host.

The pro wrestling news topics from the last twenty-four hours that Nick & Rich discuss include:

WWE allegedly running Starrcade to compete with WrestleCade

WWE teasing Paige’s return to in-ring action

Bayley’s return from injury on RAW

Jason Jordan as the #1 contender to The Miz’s Intercontinental Championship

Jim Cornette leaving GFW

