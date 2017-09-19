Baron Corbin Cuts Promo on AJ Styles on Tonight’s United States Championship Match, Audio Version of Ric and Charlotte’s Book Cancelled

Baron Corbin Hypes Smackdown Live Baron Corbin cut a promo earlier today that was released on WWE’s Twitter account, talking about his championship match against AJ Styles on tonight’s edition of Smackdown Live. Corbin talks about sending Styles back to Japan and claiming the United States Championship. You can see the full promo below. The #Phenomenal@AJStylesOrg defends his #USTitle against @BaronCorbinWWE, and that just scratches the surface of tonight’s #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/nJoXc6Kcfy — WWE (@WWE) September 19, 2017 Audio Version Cancelled The audio versions of Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and the Rise of Charlotte, have been cancelle. There has not been a reason why mentioned, but the hardover version is available on Amazon. You can also purchase the Kindle version on Amazon as well.