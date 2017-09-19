What Was The Top Moment Of WWE RAW? Relive The Mae Young Classic (Video)

As seen in the video above, there were a lot of moments that had people talking from WWE RAW last night. WWE has released the “Top 10” moments from last night’s show in San Jose, California. Included is Braun Strowman’s ambush on Enzo Amore, Action in the tag team division, Jason Jordan’s victory and much more.

Relive the Mae Young Classic

Below, Watch highlights from the Mae Young Classic, that aired on the WWE Network, to witness the unfogettable moments in the global women’s tournament that took the wrestling world by storm.