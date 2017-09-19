WWE RAW Ratings For Go-Home Show Before No Mercy, Paige Comments on Day Two at WWE Performance Center

This week’s WWE RAW, which featured interviews from Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar and a Six Pack Challenge to determine the number one contender for The Miz’s WWE Intercontinental Championship, drew 2.83 million viewers. In comparison to last week, this is down from last week’s 2.903 million viewers. Hour one drew 3.123 million viewers before the second hour dropped to 2.84 million viewers. The main event did not hold the fans’ attention, as the show dropped to 2.53 million viewers.

The only thing announced prior was Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss and ranked second in viewership behind ESPN Monday Night Football.

Paige Talks Day Two at PC

Former WWE Divas Champion Paige is back at the Performance Center in Florida, as her second day began today. She tweeted the following in regards to her progress and support.