Upcoming NXT Live Event Cancelled, Enzo Amore Faces Off With Neville, More On Tonight’s 205 Live

NXT
The NXT Twitter account posted the following announcement, revealing this weekend’s NXT live event in Saint Augustine, Florida has been cancelled:
205 Live
WWE has announced Enzo Amore and Neville will meet face to face in the ring on tonight’s episode of 205 Live.
Tonight’s show will also continue the developing feud between Jack Gallagher and Cedric Alexander, and the new alliance between Gallagher and one-time enemy Brian Kendrick. WWE.com issued the following preview, looking back at Braun Strowman’s attack on Enzo on RAW and Sunday’s Cruiserweight title match:
