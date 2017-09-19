Upcoming NXT Live Event Cancelled, Enzo Amore Faces Off With Neville, More On Tonight’s 205 Live

NXT The NXT Twitter account posted the following announcement, revealing this weekend’s NXT live event in Saint Augustine, Florida has been cancelled: Due to the Nat’l Guard activating after Hurricane Irma, the 9/22 LE in St Augustine is cancelled. For tix info email NXTTickets@wwecorp.com — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 19, 2017 205 Live WWE has announced Enzo Amore and Neville will meet face to face in the ring on tonight’s episode of 205 Live. Tonight’s show will also continue the developing feud between Jack Gallagher and Cedric Alexander, and the new alliance between Gallagher and one-time enemy Brian Kendrick. WWE.com issued the following preview, looking back at Braun Strowman’s attack on Enzo on RAW and Sunday’s Cruiserweight title match: With less than a week until they battle for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship at WWE No Mercy, Enzo Amore and Neville with meet face-to-face tonight on WWE 205 Live. The Certified G will no doubt put his gift of gab to use in an effort to intimidate the Cruiserweight Champion, however, following their encounter on Raw, it may take more than verbal jabs to rattle The King of the Cruiserweights. On Raw, Enzo addressed the WWE Universe, only to be bulldozed by Braun Strowman. Dragging a dazed Enzo to the ring, The Monster Among Men decimated The Certified G, sending a clear message to Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. When Strowman was finished, Neville made his way to the ring to add insult to injury and hit his WWE No Mercy challenger with his patented and jaw-dropping Red Arrow. How will Enzo Amore respond to Neville’s actions, and what will The Realest Guy in the Room say when he faces off with the King of the Cruiserweights? Find out tonight on WWE 205 Live at 10/9 C, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.