Total Divas Season 7 Premiere Date & Details Revealed, John Cena Copes With Invisibility (Video)



Total Divas WWE.com confirmed the seventh season of Total Divas will premiere on Wednesday, November 1st at 9/8 Central on E! Network. Other notable details about this season include: Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Naomi, Natalya, Lana, Maryse, Carmella, Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss make up this season’s cast The season finale, airing January 31, 2018, will mark the show’s 100th episode. Storylines include: Natalya challenging Naomi’s title reign

The Bellas explore new ventures during their time away from WWE

Nikki celebrates her engagement and gets her offer for Dancing With The Stars

Brie balances the demands of being a new mom

The Miz and Maryse struggle between living in Las Vegas and Los Angeles after a second home burglary

Lana tries to prioritize her role on Smackdown, while Rusev wants a baby

Carmella contemplates the future of her relationship with Big Cass

Alexa Bliss is forced to confront the uncertainty about marrying her boyfriend, NXT star Buddy Murphy

Nia Jax tries to explore who she is and what she wants in a partner after exploring the dating scene