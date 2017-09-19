Five Things You Need To Know Before WWE Smackdown Live (Video), Sheamus / Cesaro Note, Olympian Erica Wiebe At WWE PC (Videos)

WWE Smackdown Live

The above video features Cathy Kelley reviewing everything you need to know heading into tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live, including fallout from Kevin Owens’ attack on Mr. McMahon, AJ Styles’ title defense against Baron Corbin and more.

Related: Baron Corbin Cuts Promo on AJ Styles on Tonight’s United States Championship Match, Audio Version of Ric and Charlotte’s Book Cancelled

Dudley … Bar?

On a related note, Kelley is featured in the following video looking at Cesaro and Sheamus, aka ‘The Bar’ using the Dudley Boyz famed 3D maneuver during a recent live event in Australia, and the Dudleys’ reaction:

Erica Wiebe

The final video features Olympic wrestler Erica Wiebe talking about her experience watching the Mae Young Classic and training at the WWE Performance Center: