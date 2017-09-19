Ed Nordholm Comments On Choosing Ottawa Venue For Bound For Glory, Impact’s Focus On In-Ring Action

IMPACT Wrestling President Ed Nordholm recently spoke with Tim Baines for the Ottawa Citizen; you can read a few highlights below: Ed Nordholm comments on choosing the Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park to host Bound For Glory and Impact TV tapings, where they expect a smaller crowd than a normal arena would hold: “We’re legacy people. It’s a great facility with a rich history. An arena would be a big place for us to sell. We want to have a venue with an intimacy with the crowd. The crowd will pack it rather than be spread out through it. It’s just the right size, it’ll ensure we can get people in the stands where they’ll have a connection with our wrestlers and vice-versa. “It’s night after night after night, we’d maybe look at it differently (if it was just the pay-per-view). We wanted to make sure even by the last night, there was still a good crowd and a good feeling.” Nordholm talks about some of the talent that will compete at Bound For Glory, the company’s position on in-ring action compared to WWE: “Our tagline is Less Talk More Action. It’s a style of wrestling that focuses more on the action in the ring than in the storylines. Not to take anything away from WWE, that is their product and they obviously do a spectacular job. But we have a very good show with talented wrestlers, athletic wrestlers.”