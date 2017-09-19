New Title Match Confirmed For WWE Hell In A Cell PPV, Nakamura Gets A Hero’s Welcome In Japan (Videos)

WWE Hell In A Cell

WWE confirmed The Usos will invoke their rematch clause and they will challenge The New Day for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship at WWE Hell In A Cell this month. Dasha Fuentes broke the news on WWE’s YouTube channel, and got comments from The Usos about picking their spot as seen in the video below:

Shinsuke Nakamura

The following video features Shinsuke Nakamura reflecting on his trip home to compete on the WWE live event tour of Japan as a Smackdown Superstar: