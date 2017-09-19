Possible #1 Contender’s Match On Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live, Who Is Expected To Win *Spoilers*

PWInsider.com is reporting WWE has plans for a triple threat number one contender’s match for the Women’s Championship planned for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live.

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Naomi are scheduled to face off on tonight’s show with the winner facing Natalya at WWE Hell In A Cell. PWInsider.com noted that Charlotte would be the likely winner considering her and her father Ric Flair’s “Second Nature” book was released today.