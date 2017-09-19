Josh Mathews Talks Impact Wrestling’s Digital Growth, How He Started On Commentary, Lucha Underground, Advice For Announcers

Impact Wrestling’s Josh Mathews was recently a guest on Interactive Wrestling Radio; you can read a few highlights and listen to the interview below: Josh Mathews comments on Impact Wrestling’s growth on digital platforms: “It is super exciting. In 2017 and going forward, I think you almost have to have a footprint and a presence on these OTT platforms. Not only will we have Global Wrestling Network, GWN, but we’ll also be on Pluto TV which is a streaming over the top service – free service. We are also on Rock Fighting in Germany, that launched last week. We are really growing exponentially digitally. So, it is an extremely exciting time for all of us here.” Mathews comments on how he first transitioned to commentary with WWE: “When Season 2 of Tough Enough ended and they flew us back to do… What do they call those? Reunion episode! It was there that I was approached to be an announcer. I flew to New York a few weeks later. They just saw me having fun, not really caring about what was happening. It was two long days of filming. I was in New York which is my favorite place in the world, and they saw me just having fun and they thought that was something they could put on television. At the same time, I was talking to MTV about being a VJ. This was before they changed everything and got rid of the VJ… So, the hosting was an opportunity that presented itself to me that I never saw coming when I was training to be a wrestler.” Mathews comments on getting an offer from Lucha Underground before he went to Impact Wrestling: “It was for Lucha Underground. I had a contract in my home office for both companies – A Lucha Underground one and one to come here to Nashville. I decided to come here. Lucha was kind of always there. I was in LA when they were getting ready to tape their first shows. I was working on another project. Their play by play guy couldn’t make it. Again, they called me. “We know you’re here. You’re right down the street. You don’t have to sign a contract. You can come up with whatever you want. We’re really in a bind here.” I stuck with the decision I made to come here to Impact and not pursue what they were doing even though it was very tempting after seeing an episode and seeing what they were doing, it was very tempting to go and be a part of Lucha Underground.” Mathews’ advice for new and independent wrestling announcers: “Well you have to remember it isn’t about you calling it. The best advice I ever got was if I get someone over, I get over in the process. So, if I get a talent over, I’m getting over and that is just the way it was presented to me at a very young age. It didn’t really sink in until a few years later. But, if I can get someone else over I am getting myself over without trying.”