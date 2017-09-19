Rusev Gets Revenge On Randy Orton For Summerslam (Video), Eli Drake Is Ready For Bound For Glory

WWE Smackdown Live As seen on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live, Rusev challenged Randy Orton to an impromptu match and scored an upset win, getting a bit of revenge for his quick loss at WWE Summerslam. Orton defeated Aiden English on tonight’s show, then Rusev came out and talked about how Orton embarrassed him at Summerslam and he was going to get back at him. Orton agreed to a match on the spot, then Rusev rushed the ring as English jumped on the apron. Orton went to fend him off, then turned and walked right into a superkick from Rusev, who made the cover and ran up the ramp celebrating his win. Is @RusevBUL a national hero in his homeland of Bulgaria once again?! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/TYBRGNFTwN — WWE (@WWE) September 20, 2017 "@RusevBUL, No. 1!!!" The #BulgarianBrute is ELATED after defeating #TheViper @RandyOrton on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/At5DdGl6YC — WWE (@WWE) September 20, 2017

Bound For Glory The following video features IMPACT Global Champion Eli Drake commenting on having his name on the marquee at Bound For Glory and why this year’s event will be the best yet: