Charlotte Flair Returns To Smackdown, Fatal 4 Way Contender’s Match Announced For Tonight’s Main Event

Charlotte Flair returned to WWE Smackdown Live tonight and talked about the past several weeks being life or death moments, and she promises to make every single moment from now on the biggest she can. Natalya comes out and says she is here to host a Celebration Of Women, and cites names like Florence Nightengale and Oprah Winfrey, and the athletes in the Mae Young Classic. She said it all goes back to celebrating one woman, and she unveils a big photo of herself. Charlotte stops the celebration short and says she came back to challenge Natalya for the title, but Becky Lynch interrupts and says she needs to interject. Becky calls Natalya crazy, and she loves Charlotte’s father, but they disagree on the title because it’s coming back to her. Naomi is out next, and she says Natalya doesn’t represent any of them, and she only represents her stank cats. Tamina and Lana cut them off and Lana talks about Natalya being a cat lady, and now it is all about Tamina’s time now. Natalya tells them all to stop and says she’s not crazy, but she is their champion and she will be forever. Daniel Bryan comes out and apologizes for the brief celebration, but he says the Smackdown Women will get an opportunity. Bryan books Tamina, Charlotte, Becky and Naomi in a Fatal 4 Way match, with the winner facing her at Hell In A Cell. “From here on out, I’m going to make every moment as big as possible for me and my dad!” – @MsCharlotteWWE #SDLive pic.twitter.com/MUmjDo6gUO — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 20, 2017 .@NatByNature is ready to ring in the #CelebrationOfWomen, and who better to celebrate than the #SDLive #WomensChampion? @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/ZarhhIMgpl — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 20, 2017

