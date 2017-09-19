Kevin Owens Comments On Attack On Vince McMahon, Makes An ‘Apology’, Dolph Ziggler ‘Breaks It Down’ On SD! Live (Videos)

WWE Smackdown Live
Kevin Owens appeared via satellite and apologized for his actions last week, but said Shane McMahon made him do it, and he had it coming. Owens talks about respecting Vince, and he shook his hand, but all of the sudden, Vince ‘became’ Shane and he snapped and beat him up. Owens apologizes again for what he will do to Shane at Hell In A Cell, and he says Shane condemned him, but he won’t go to Hell. Owens says he’s going to heaven for what he does to Shane.
Stop The Show
The following video features highlights from Dolph Ziggler’s latest promo where he recreates the entrances of Shawn Michaels, Triple H and D-Generation X on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live:
