Kevin Owens Comments On Attack On Vince McMahon, Makes An ‘Apology’, Dolph Ziggler ‘Breaks It Down’ On SD! Live (Videos)

Bill Pritchard
kevin owens

(Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images)

WWE Smackdown Live

Kevin Owens appeared via satellite and apologized for his actions last week, but said Shane McMahon made him do it, and he had it coming. Owens talks about respecting Vince, and he shook his hand, but all of the sudden, Vince ‘became’ Shane and he snapped and beat him up. Owens apologizes again for what he will do to Shane at Hell In A Cell, and he says Shane condemned him, but he won’t go to Hell. Owens says he’s going to heaven for what he does to Shane.

Stop The Show

The following video features highlights from Dolph Ziggler’s latest promo where he recreates the entrances of Shawn Michaels, Triple H and D-Generation X on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live:

Dolph ZigglerKevin OwensWWEwwe smackdown live
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"