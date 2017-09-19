Women’s Championship Match Set For WWE Hell In A Cell, Updated PPV Card Following This Week’s Smackdown

Bill Pritchard
(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Charlotte Flair is the new number one contender to the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and she will challenge Natalya at WWE Hell In A Cell next month.

Charlotte defeated Becky Lynch, Naomi and Tamina in a Fatal 4 Way in the main event of tonight’s show, pinning Tamina after a big boot to the face. The fast paced finish saw Lana trip up Naomi outside as Charlotte kicked Tamina in the face before making the cover.

The following matches are now confirmed for the Hell In A Cell card, which is set to take place on October 8th in Detroit, Michigan at the Little Caesars Arena:

 

WWE Championship
Shinsuke Nakamura vs Jinder Mahal (c)

Hell In a Cell
Shane McMahon vs Kevin Owens

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The Usos vs The New Day (c)

Smackdown Women’s Championship
Charlotte Flair vs Natalya (c)

Charlotte FlairnatalyaWWEWWE Hell in a Cell
