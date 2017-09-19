Women’s Championship Match Set For WWE Hell In A Cell, Updated PPV Card Following This Week’s Smackdown

Charlotte Flair is the new number one contender to the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and she will challenge Natalya at WWE Hell In A Cell next month. Charlotte defeated Becky Lynch, Naomi and Tamina in a Fatal 4 Way in the main event of tonight’s show, pinning Tamina after a big boot to the face. The fast paced finish saw Lana trip up Naomi outside as Charlotte kicked Tamina in the face before making the cover. It’s all about an opportunity at @NatbyNature‘s #SDLive #WomensTitle at @WWE #HIAC! #Fatal4Way pic.twitter.com/UqrS2Ruu1M — WWE (@WWE) September 20, 2017 #TheQueen is coming for her throne… #SDLive #Fatal4Way #HIAC @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/EHf51Q4aKK — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 20, 2017 #TheQueen has just earned herself at an opportunity at the throne as she defeats three other women in a #Fatal4Way! @MsCharlotteWWE #SDLive pic.twitter.com/bebhmbDn27 — WWE (@WWE) September 20, 2017 The following matches are now confirmed for the Hell In A Cell card, which is set to take place on October 8th in Detroit, Michigan at the Little Caesars Arena: WWE Championship

Shinsuke Nakamura vs Jinder Mahal (c) Hell In a Cell

Shane McMahon vs Kevin Owens SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The Usos vs The New Day (c) Smackdown Women’s Championship

Charlotte Flair vs Natalya (c)