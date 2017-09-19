Carmella Has Ellsworth On A Short Leash, Bobby Roode Works Dark Match, Kendrick & Gallagher Attack Cedric Alexander (Videos)

WWE Smackdown Live

The following video features Carmella showing off the ‘new and improved’ James Ellsworth, as she demonstrates how obedient he is on a leash:

Bobby Roode

The dark match before tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live featured Bobby Roode facing and defeating Mike Kanellis, who Roode also defeated in the dark match at the last two TV tapings.

205 Live

The following video features the newly-aligned Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick attacking Cedric Alexander after Alexander defeated Kendrick on 205 Live: