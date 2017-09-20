Charlotte Discusses If She Is Ready For Natalya at Hell in a Cell, Poor Attendance Numbers in Oakland For Smackdown Live

Charlotte Talks Hell in a Cell After earning the right to face Natalya at WWE Hell in a Cell, Charlotte Flair talks about her win and if she is ready to face the champion in under three weeks. Charlotte returned to Smackdown Live after close to two months off while she was with her father, Ric, during his illness. She won a Fatal Four Way match against Tamina, Becky Lynch and Naomi. Poor Attendance at Smackdown Live As seen in the photo below, WWE Smackdown from the Oracle Arena turned out less than desirable numbers. An estimate would say that almost half of the arena is empty. The Oracle arena can seat 19,569 for a regular event, so taking out a few thousand for the set and ring would make that number around 16,000-17,000. “Poor Attendance” again… bullshit. The arena was set up like that. That’s how many seats they made available. #WWEOakland #SDLive #205Live pic.twitter.com/pIS0EEIKLF — Alex C. (@TheEvolutionWWE) September 20, 2017