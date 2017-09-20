Spoilers* WWE NXT Taping Results For September 20th

The following are spoilers for tonight’s edition of WWE NXT, which airs on the WWE Network.

1. Johnny Gargano defeated Tino Sabbatelli. Gargano was beaten down early by Tino, but would recover and pick up the win with the Gargano Escape.

2. Bianca BelAir defeated Lacey Evans with an inverted powerbomb to pick up the victory.

3. Lars Sullivan defeated No Way Jose. Lars controlled the entire match and pretty much tossed Jose around the ring like a rag doll.

4. Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly (w/Adam Cole) defeated Trent Seven and Tyler Bate. Adam Cole got involved towards the end of the match with a superkick to Bate., This led to Fish and O’Reilly hitting their finisher. After the match, NXT Champion Drew McIntyre comes out to get him some action, but the three men escape.As they try to exit, SAnitY appears behind them and the fight is on. All men brawl until Cole, Fish and O’Reilly are able to escape.

*Note: It was also announced last week that Aleister Black was going to be “speaking” on this week’s edition.