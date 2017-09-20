Backstage Video Of Dolph Ziggler’s DX Entrance, Dudleyz React To Sheamus & Cesaro Hitting 3-D, Arn Anderson & Greg Valentine’s Birthday Today

Backstage Video Of Dolph Ziggler’s DX Entrance
WWE released the following video via their Instagram account showing an alternate, backstage camera angle of Dolph Ziggler’s entrance last night on Smackdown Live mocking DX:
Dudleyz React To Sheamus & Cesaro Hitting 3-D
WWE has posted the following video on-line featuring Cathy Kelley recapping the reaction from The Dudley Boyz to Sheamus and Cesaro hitting their signature 3-D finisher recently:
Arn Anderson & Greg Valentine’s Birthday Today
Today is the 59th birthday of Arn Anderson and 67th birthday of Greg “The Hammer” Valentine.
Happy birthday to both!
