Eric Bischoff Reflects On Bobby Heenan’s Time In WCW & What Their Working Relationship Was Like

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released, for free, just now! You can find a portion of Eric’s lengthy comments regarding the passing of Bobby Heenan transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes On what Eric’s relationship with Bobby Heenan was like in WCW: EB: It was fun for me. I’ve been thinking about this for the last day or so knowing we were going to do this show. Bobby and I weren’t close friends. We were sociable, we socialized together after the shows quite frequently, actually. We never spent a lot of one-on-one time together. I think for Bobby… I can only image, I don’t want to try and speak for him, certainly, because we never discussed this. I always had the feeling that Bobby was a little frustrated, I think. When I was able to bring Bobby in to WCW we were really on an upward swing of success in terms of success and progress and growing the franchise. We were clearly still not the well oiled machine that WWE was. Our post-production was not nearly as sophisticated and well oiled and finely tuned as WWE’s was when Bobby left. Our live production was a million miles away from what WWE was. <Break> I think Bobby probably looked at it as a little bit of a step down. I don’t think Bobby held me nearly at the same level of respect, nor should he have, of Vince McMahon. I think for Bobby it was probably a little hard making that jump from WWE to WCW in a lot of ways. If I put myself in Bobby’s shoes I would probably feel the same way at this point in my career. Eric Bischoff Offers Ed Nordholm Advice On Who He Should Hire & Put In Charge Of GFW’s Creative Team On this week’s Bischoff on Wrestling Eric and Nick start off by discussing some of the past week’s top pro wrestling news stories. Including: The passing of Bobby Heenan

