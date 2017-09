WWE.com has released the following Quick Hits for tonight’s episode of NXT:

*Spoilers* WWE NXT Taping Results For September 20th



On Moustache Mountain challenging Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly:

As NXT continues to struggle with the destabilizing presence of Adam Cole, Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly, two Superstars — Tyler Bate & Trent Seven — appear ready and willing to face the intruders head-on.

Following the unruly outsiders’ beatdown on Wolfgang last week, Bate & Seven challenged Fish & O’Reilly to a tag team match. The duo known as “Moustache Mountain” took exception to the fact that the irreverent group would target one of “their guys.”

Before setting their sights on NXT, O’Reilly & Fish built an incredible resume as a team around the globe, capturing titles in both the United States and Japan. Now that they’ve been called out by Bate & Seven, Fish & O’Reilly prepare for their first bout as a tandem inside NXT’s yellow ropes.

Can Bate & Seven avenge their fellow U.K. Superstar and deal a major blow to NXT’s intruders with a victory tonight? Or will O’Reilly & Fish back up their boasts and out-of-ring attacks by triumphing against two of the U.K.’s best in official NXT competition?

