Ric Flair Opens Up About Health Scare, Talks Years Battling With Alcohol Abuse

The following are excerpts and direct quotes from Ric Flair talking to People Magazine. As it has been reported, Ric Flair was facing some serious health issues and was told he was extremely close to losing his life. Below are comments and quotes from Ric himself and the entire article can be read here. “I crashed in an airplane and broke my back, I’ve been hit by lightning,” Flair tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “But this is totally different. Anything I’ve been through before is nothing like this.” Flair’s problem with alcohol started while he worked to build a camaraderie with his fellow wrestlers during the early days of his career in 1972. It helped them “bond,” he says, noting though, “I never drank when I was working.” Alcohol also served as a tonic of sorts when it came to coping with his injuries and intense physical pain from his job. “I’ve never taken a pain pill in my life,” he explains. “I’d just take a shower, flip my hair back and go to the best bar in town.” Lastly, Ric Flair makes a statement that can change his life forever. “I’ll never drink again,” says Flair. “I never want to go through this again.”