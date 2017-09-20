WZ Daily: The Usos vs The New Day Feud, Charlotte As Natalya’s #1 Contender, Total Divas Season 7, More

WrestleZone is proud to present the latest episode of our signature daily pro wrestling news podcast, WZ Daily!

Today’s episode of WZ Daily is hosted by Nick Hausman and features MLW One-Shot & UFC’s “Filthy” Tom Lawlor as his co-host.

The pro wrestling news topics that Nick & Tom discuss include:

His upcoming match against Olympic wrestler Jeff Cobb at MLW One-Shot

His upcoming match against former UFC fighter Matt Riddle at Black Label Pro’s The Darkest Timeline Championship Tournament Phase 1

The passing of Bobby Heenan

The New Day vs The Usos being announced for WWE Hell in A Cell

Charlotte becoming the #1 Contender for Natalya’s WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship

