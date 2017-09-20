GFW Media Call 9.20.17 feat LAX’s Konnan, Santana & Ortiz (Full Audio)

Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes
Global Force Wrestling just wrapped up their weekly media call. This week’s call featured the current members of LAX: Konnan, Santana and Ortiz.
WrestleZone was represented on the call and we just released the full audio from the call via WrestleZone Radio on iTunes and WZ’s channel on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com!
Some of the topics discussed include:
It has also been embedded to the top of this post. WZ will have some transcribed highlights from it released later today.
