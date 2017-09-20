GFW Media Call 9.20.17 feat LAX’s Konnan, Santana & Ortiz (Full Audio)

Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes Global Force Wrestling just wrapped up their weekly media call. This week’s call featured the current members of LAX: Konnan, Santana and Ortiz. WrestleZone was represented on the call and we just released the full audio from the call via WrestleZone Radio on iTunes and WZ’s channel on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com! Some of the topics discussed include: Puerto Rico and Mexico City updates following hurricanes and earthquakes

The passing of Bobby Heenan

Triple A relations

Japanese influence on women’s wrestling in America

Future plans for LAX

Konnan’s influence on developing LAX’s respective personalities

Future plans for Alberto El Patron

Konnan’s previous runs in TNA and Triple A

Why Konnan launched his own promotion

Konnan’s status with Triple A

Low Ki as an opinionated backstage personality

The new creative and executive team for GFW

This being Konnan’s final American run

Konnan-Max Moon-McMahon-Mysterio story

Konnan’s current relationship with WWE

When the NWO angle took a turn


