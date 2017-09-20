GFW Media Call 9.20.17 feat LAX’s Konnan, Santana & Ortiz (Full Audio)

WrestleZone Radio

Global Force Wrestling just wrapped up their weekly media call. This week’s call featured the current members of LAX: Konnan, Santana and Ortiz.

Some of the topics discussed include:

  • Puerto Rico and Mexico City updates following hurricanes and earthquakes
  • The passing of Bobby Heenan
  • Triple A relations
  • Japanese influence on women’s wrestling in America
  • Future plans for LAX
  • Konnan’s influence on developing LAX’s respective personalities
  • Future plans for Alberto El Patron
  • Konnan’s previous runs in TNA and Triple A
  • Why Konnan launched his own promotion
  • Konnan’s status with Triple A
  • Low Ki as an opinionated backstage personality
  • The new creative and executive team for GFW
  • This being Konnan’s final American run
  • Konnan-Max Moon-McMahon-Mysterio story
  • Konnan’s current relationship with WWE
  • When the NWO angle took a turn

