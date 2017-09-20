Terry Funk Talks To Jerry Lawler About Coming Out Of Retirement; Heenan, Starrcade v WrestleCade, More

On this week’s episode of ‘Dinner With The King,’ co-hosts Jerry “The King” Lawler and Glenn Moore welcome WWE Hall of Famer and hardcore legend Terry Funk to the show.

Funk and Lawler go back and forth about their battles of the course of several decades, and preview their two matches this coming weekend. Longtime wrestling journalist and broadcaster Bill Apter also chimes in about the upcoming matches.

When asked about why he comes out of retirement so many times, Funk answered:

“Every time I retire, I mean it; it’s the last time I’m going to step into the ring. That’s what it is. It’s the last time I’m going to step in the ring. Every time I say I’m through with wrestling, I mean it from the bottom of my heart. But then my love for the profession just enters my heart and soul again. And someone always asks me, ‘Terry, will you come back, please, one more time?’ And I can’t turn them down. I can’t turn them down. I know one of these times, I’m going to go to heaven. I want you people to know that.”

Some of the other highlights from this week’s episode include:

The King on the passing of Bobby “The Brain” Heenan:

“There’s not a lot of people you consider your real friends in the business; it’s more you’re business acquaintances. But I always felt like Bobby “The Brain” Heenan and I were friends.

What a legacy this guy leaves. He was THE color commentator. I don’t think there’s ever been, probably never will be, to match Bobby Heenan behind a mic. When he and Gorilla Monsoon were together, wow, that’s the best there was.”

Did the WWE label a house show in Greensboro ‘Starrcade’ because there’s a wrestling convention, WrestleCade, the same weekend only thirty minutes away?

“Well, of course. It’s a good promotional idea. Any time you can increase ticket sales, you’re doing a good job.”