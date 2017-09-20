Konnan Responds To Rumors That He Has Heat w/ WWE & Vince McMahon Over His Brief Run As Max Moon

This week’s GFW Media Call featured current LAX members Konnan, Santana and Ortiz. WrestleZone was represented on the call and we have released the full audio via WrestleZone Radio on iTunes and WZ’s channel on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com! You can find some of Konnan’s comments transcribed below: Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes On a recent report that noted Konnan had heat with Vince McMahon and WWE over his brief run as Max Moon: Konnan: The Max Moon thing is very easy. When I met Vince McMahon I told him about this idea that I saw in Japan. It was like an animated robot. He was like, “Ok, we’ll do it,” and we did. I lived in Mexico at the time and the guy that was making the robot outfit lived in LA. So I would have to fly from Mexico to LA, pick up all these boxes and then bring them all the way to like, sometimes, Cape Cod. They’d have to put it in a taxi and it was just a pain the ass, really. What happened was at that time I started to blow up in Mexico. I had done this soap opera and this rap record and things were going good. I had crossed over into the main stream and I was a big draw as a wrestler. I was getting paid, bro. So when I went to TV I was like, “Bro, I am the man in Mexico, why am I coming to work at WWE?” So I just stopped going. Basically, Paul Diamond told Vince that he could fit into the outfit and he could so they gave him the persona. From then on I supposedly have this incredible heat. When I see Vince backstage he says, “Hey, what’s up Konnan!” I see Stephanie and if they don’t want you there they let you know. I know they’ve even stopped people from actually being in the dressing room. They’ve never done that to me. I am not sure if the heat is still there or what that is but that is the story. Related: Details On Konnan & LAX On This Week’s IMPACT Wrestling Teleconference Call Some of the topics discussed include: Puerto Rico and Mexico City updates following hurricanes and earthquakes

The passing of Bobby Heenan

Triple A relations

Japanese influence on women’s wrestling in America

Future plans for LAX

Konnan’s influence on developing LAX’s respective personalities

Future plans for Alberto El Patron

Konnan’s previous runs in TNA and Triple A

Why Konnan launched his own promotion

Konnan’s status with Triple A

Low Ki as an opinionated backstage personality

The new creative and executive team for GFW

This being Konnan’s final American run

Konnan-Max Moon-McMahon-Mysterio story

Konnan’s current relationship with WWE

When the NWO angle took a turn